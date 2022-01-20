Safex Token Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $3,176.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

