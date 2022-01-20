Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 111.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.61.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

