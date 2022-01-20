Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

NYSE SC opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $42.87.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

