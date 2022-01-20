Santiment Network Token (SAN) One Day Volume Hits $72,989.00

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $16.12 million and approximately $72,989.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

