SAP (SAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $136.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.03. SAP has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SAP stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SAP were worth $67,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.