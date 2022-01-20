Sarcophagus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $967.00 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $14.87 million and $967.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002373 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.94 or 0.07312909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00059944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.45 or 0.99965441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007683 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.