Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BFS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

BFS opened at $50.52 on Monday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 156.16%.

In other Saul Centers news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

