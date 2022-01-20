Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in December

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Scandium International Mining stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Scandium International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segment. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Sparks, NV.

