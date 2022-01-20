Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in December

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Scandium International Mining stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Scandium International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
About Scandium International Mining
