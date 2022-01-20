Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.