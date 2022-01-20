Schmitt Industries (SMIT) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Schmitt Industries to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Schmitt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Schmitt Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Schmitt Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries $7.86 million -$8.09 million -3.76 Schmitt Industries Competitors $2.50 billion $434.05 million 31.80

Schmitt Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Schmitt Industries. Schmitt Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Schmitt Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries -42.82% -214.81% -46.10% Schmitt Industries Competitors 0.01% 3.19% 3.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Schmitt Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Schmitt Industries Competitors 123 727 1452 27 2.59

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Schmitt Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schmitt Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schmitt Industries’ rivals have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schmitt Industries rivals beat Schmitt Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing. The company was founded by Wayne A. Case in 1987 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

