Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Update

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 909,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.