Scotiabank Lowers Parkland (TSE:PKI) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$50.00. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.30.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.55. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.78 and a 1-year high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.