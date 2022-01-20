Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $351.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

SE traded up $12.24 on Friday, reaching $180.07. The stock had a trading volume of 96,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,340. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.23 and a 200-day moving average of $292.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

