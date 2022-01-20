Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $351.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.36.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
SE traded up $12.24 on Friday, reaching $180.07. The stock had a trading volume of 96,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,340. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.23 and a 200-day moving average of $292.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
