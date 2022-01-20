Sean Mcclain Acquires 7,155 Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Absci Corp has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $7,345,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

