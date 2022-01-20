Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Community Health Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after buying an additional 378,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

