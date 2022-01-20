Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Zumiez Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $970.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.