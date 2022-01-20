Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco (NYSE:GCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE GCO opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $885.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Genesco’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $736,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

