Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

NKE stock opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

