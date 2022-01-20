Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Neutral Rating for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

ZUMZ opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 22.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after buying an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 23.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

