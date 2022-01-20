Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

SCVL stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $356.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 97.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 101.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,332 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 64.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 415,242 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 257,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 80.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

