SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $545.90.

Get SEGRO alerts:

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.