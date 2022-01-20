Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $44.00. The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 1729955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

SEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 205.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

