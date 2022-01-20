Senior (LON:SNR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lowered Senior to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.42) to GBX 137 ($1.87) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.64).

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.89) on Thursday. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.60 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.55). The stock has a market cap of £582.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

