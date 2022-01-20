Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 101,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $76,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,494. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRTS shares. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

