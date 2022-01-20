Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.53

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.53 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 138.89 ($1.90). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 137.70 ($1.88), with a volume of 972,534 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.38).

The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

