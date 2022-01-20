Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:SENX opened at GBX 1.74 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Serinus Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak purchased 342,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($9,332.79).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

