SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 57.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 4,366 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

