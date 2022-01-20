SG Americas Securities LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNR. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 1,137.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of -2.06.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

