SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,196 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,196 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,205,000 after purchasing an additional 619,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

SYNH opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.