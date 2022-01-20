SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $337,000 Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Software during the first quarter worth $156,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 2,476.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Software by 103,011.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

AMSWA opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $774.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

