SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the third quarter worth $112,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $137,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service by 434.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.62. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.