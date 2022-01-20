Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 545 ($7.44) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($8.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.14) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 650 ($8.87) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.55) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.68).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 651 ($8.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.19. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 508.50 ($6.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.50 ($9.20). The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -12.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.05%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

