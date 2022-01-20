Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $345.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.
SHW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.
SHW opened at $303.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,695,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
Featured Story: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.