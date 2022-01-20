Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $345.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

SHW opened at $303.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,695,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

