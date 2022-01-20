Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JD. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.27) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.55) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.09) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 815 ($11.12).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.78. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 149.40 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 528.67.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($29,062,627.92).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.