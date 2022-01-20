Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Grows By 21.9%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE:AER traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,952. AerCap has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.