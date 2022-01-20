Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Decreases By 23.4%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella stock opened at $140.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -168.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.25. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

