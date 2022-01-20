Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Drops By 23.8%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.72. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $155.16.
About Anglo American Platinum
