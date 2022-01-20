Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Drops By 23.8%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.72. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $155.16.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.