Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Drops By 20.0%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE AAC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,232. Ares Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,643 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,148,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

