Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Grows By 16.3%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

ARCC opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

