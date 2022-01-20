Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Increases By 21.9%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 828,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:JG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 299,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,825. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.26. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.49%.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.07 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

