Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Declines By 32.4%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,300 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

