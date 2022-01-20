Short Interest in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Drops By 27.4%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOAS. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOA Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOAS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 1,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,730. BOA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

