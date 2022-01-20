Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Drops By 23.0%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,970,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $52.77. 4,094,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

