Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Drops By 19.0%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

