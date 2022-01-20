Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Drops By 31.6%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 118,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CLPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of CLPR stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 47,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,242. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.