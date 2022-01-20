Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Decreases By 23.9%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of CompX International worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CompX International stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963. CompX International has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

