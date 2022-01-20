Short Interest in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expands By 16.6%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

CNR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 14,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,780. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 441,759 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 323.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $7,693,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

