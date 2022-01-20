Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Grows By 28.9%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on DPSGY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
