Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Grows By 28.9%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on DPSGY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

