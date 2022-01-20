Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Rises By 25.7%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 9,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $124,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 1,703,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,991. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

