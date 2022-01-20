Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expands By 28.6%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Entegris has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

